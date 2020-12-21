Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. 460,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
