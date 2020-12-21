Maro Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Maro has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00359831 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 917,196,890 coins and its circulating supply is 460,171,734 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

