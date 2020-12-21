MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

MasTec stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2,384.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 22.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

