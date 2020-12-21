Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.60. 706,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 882,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

