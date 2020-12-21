MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 1832190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on LABS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

