Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,065 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $348.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,066 shares of company stock worth $14,384,067. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

