Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 59,272 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

ARR opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $689.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

