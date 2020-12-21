Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.58.

Shares of IAC opened at $164.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $164.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

