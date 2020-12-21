Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

