Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

KBR opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

