Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 55.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.