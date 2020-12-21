Meta (MTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $12.98 million and $1.13 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00772019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00168253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00394760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00117944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00072713 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,950,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,404,308 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

