Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.60. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,621. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

