Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.60. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,621. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit