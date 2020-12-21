MIB Coin Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $323,119.03 and $85.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 393,457,410 coins and its circulating supply is 116,155,482 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

