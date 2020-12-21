Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $272.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $229.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

