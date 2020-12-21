Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,402 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

