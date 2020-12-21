Mikael Schauman Buys 132,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480.

LUN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.38. The company had a trading volume of 605,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.55. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$10.69.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.65.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

