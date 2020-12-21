Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 651,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

