Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.
Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 651,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
