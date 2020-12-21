Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.38

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 1980674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.85 million and a P/E ratio of -30.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

