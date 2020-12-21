Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Down 0%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.69. Approximately 76,768 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000.

