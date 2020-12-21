MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 12.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,333,000 after acquiring an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $148.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $155.47. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $355,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

