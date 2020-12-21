Nano (NANO) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $140.46 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,861.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.02649350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.01398610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00643486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00297340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00080836 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

