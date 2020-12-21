National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $85.74. 287,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 34.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National Beverage by 871.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $4,376,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,851.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit