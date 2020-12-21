National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $85.74. 287,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 34.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National Beverage by 871.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $4,376,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,851.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

