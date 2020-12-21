National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.60

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

