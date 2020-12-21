National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE NGG opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

