Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GASNY. HSBC lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,862. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

