Nectar Price Down 8% This Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. Nectar has a total market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $40,396.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,037.47 or 1.00253921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021415 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

