Neo Trading Down 5.7% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $670.27 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $16.52 or 0.00072481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00141873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00742476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00170055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00386446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00108086 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,346.15 or 1.06819952 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

