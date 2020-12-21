Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.43.

NFLX traded down $10.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.23. 52,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,936 shares of company stock worth $104,715,540. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

