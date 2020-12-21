NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 660969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.85 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

