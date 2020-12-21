NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.59

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $242,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

