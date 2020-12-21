NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $162.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. 140166 upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.61. The stock had a trading volume of 491,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,664. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.