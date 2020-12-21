NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $9.21 on Monday, hitting $146.49. 214,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $141.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

