NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.12

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.