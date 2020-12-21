Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $66.18. 262,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 227,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nkarta from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

