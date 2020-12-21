Noah (NYSE:NOAH) vs. Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $253.09 million 10.15 $119.10 million $2.41 17.40 Victory Capital $612.37 million 2.55 $92.49 million $2.48 9.34

Noah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Noah and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00 Victory Capital 2 3 4 0 2.22

Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $20.84, suggesting a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Noah.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Noah has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 33.83% 12.88% 10.57% Victory Capital 20.18% 43.88% 14.00%

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

