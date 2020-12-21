NoLimitCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $4,424.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005313 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,753,472 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.