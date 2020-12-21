Northland Securities Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $150.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of EEFT opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $21,073,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

