Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $23.02. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 13,599 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

