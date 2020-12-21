Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.43

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 42076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,484 shares of company stock valued at $14,400,971 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,797,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after buying an additional 753,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

