Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, BITBOX and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $304,494.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00354810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Huobi, BITBOX, IDEX, Bitbns, Koinex, Upbit, Binance, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.