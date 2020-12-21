Obyte 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,883.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Obyte has a total market cap of $18.98 million and $12,883.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.19 or 0.00109602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

