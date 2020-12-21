Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $278.80

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.80 and last traded at $277.99, with a volume of 13362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.81.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $7,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

