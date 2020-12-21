Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $50.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Open Text alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Open Text by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 455,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.