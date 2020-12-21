Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 30.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 315,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 90,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

