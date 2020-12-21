Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Now Covered by Renaissance Capital

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OZON opened at $45.00 on Monday. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit