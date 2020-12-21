Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Now Covered by Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OZON opened at $45.00 on Monday. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

