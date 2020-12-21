Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXS. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

