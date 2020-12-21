Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,228 shares of company stock worth $3,163,377 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

