Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,105,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,558. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

