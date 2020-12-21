Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,105,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00.
NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,558. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
