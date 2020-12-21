Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00141708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00749779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00110721 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

